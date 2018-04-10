Alex Abrines Medical Update

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 10, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that guard Alex Abrines sustained a concussion during the second quarter of last night’s 115-93 victory against the Miami Heat and he has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Abrines will now begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.

In 75 games (eight starts) this season, Abrines is averaging 4.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 15.1 minutes.