Thunder Announces 2020 Preseason Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 2020 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CST) Dec. 12 at San Antonio Spurs San Antonio, Texas 6 P.M. Dec. 16 vs. Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City, Okla. 7 P.M. Dec. 18 vs. Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City, Okla. 7 P.M.

###

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its complete 2020 preseason schedule today. The Thunder will play three games, including two at Chesapeake Energy Arena.Oklahoma City is set to open the preseason on the road with a matchup at the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Dec. 12, before traveling home for its final two preseason games. The Thunder will face the Chicago Bulls twice at home, first on Dec. 16 followed by a rematch on Dec. 18.Oklahoma City’s full schedule can be found below.