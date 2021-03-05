Aleksej Pokuševski Recalled From Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 5, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Aleksej Pokuševski from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Pokuševski appeared in 13 games (12 starts) with the Blue this season and recorded averages of 7.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.08 blocks in 25.2 minutes per contest. He logged two double-doubles in his time with the Blue, recording a 12-point, 19-rebound performance on Feb. 26 against the Austin Spurs while registering 19 points and 10 rebounds against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Feb. 21.

The Serbian native has appeared in 17 games with the Thunder where he is averaging 3.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.12 blocks (most among rookies) in 17.4 minutes per game.