Two Cities, One Unbreakable Bond

Joe is the oldest of five Downey children including Chuck Downey who also serves as chief in the FDNY. At home, Ray hardly talked about his work, everything he experienced in the field was put to the side to be present with his family.



“He was a great father, a good supporter to our family, a loving dad and didn’t talk about what he did on this job too much,” said Joe Downey.



But when Ray was called to respond to the Oklahoma City bombing in April of 1995, Joe saw something different in his father.



For 16 days, Ray Downey’s team helped to uncover the 168 people who lost their lives in the attack including 19 children which ultimately had an unfathomable impact on Downey who had just began his new role as a grandfather. When Governor Keating realized the toll the work was taking on his visitors from New York, he paid a special visit to the bombing site in downtown Oklahoma City to see Chief Downey and pass along a token of comfort.



Prior to that visit, the governor received a small package in the mail from a group of nuns in Bavaria who made hand-crafted rosaries made of a cloth-like material. Keating decided to keep one for himself and give the other one to Downey who he thought might need it after seeing the magnitude of casualties caused by the bombing.



Upon seeing Ray standing on the pile, Keating called out, “Hey Ray, are you a Catholic?”



Ray quipped back, “Is the Pope a Catholic?” Which sent both into a much-needed burst of laughter. It was then that the governor handed over the rosary to Ray for him to have as he continued in his arduous mission. Rather than keeping the rosary in his pocket like one would typically do, Ray wore it around his neck and under his shirt every single day from that point on.



“It had a huge, profound impact on him … and I’m just happy I had something from those nuns in Bavaria to give him because it meant a lot to him for the rest of his life,” said Keating.



Ray and his team returned back to New York after over two weeks of toil through downtown Oklahoma City. When Joe and his mom greeted Ray at the airport, Joe noticed something different about his father.



“When we went to pick him up from the airport, he looked totally exhausted. He had no voice, it was tough to talk, and you could see that something was bothering him. I think what he saw in Oklahoma had an impact on his life and he was a strong, strong man,” said Joe.