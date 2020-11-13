RESPECT IS THE BASELINE. That’s a given for any person that Mark Daigneault comes across. Admiration, that’s the next level of connection; it’s what the new Thunder head coach taps into with the players, coaches and staffers he works with.



The 35-year-old Daigneault has been promoted steadily up the Thunder ladder, from OKC Blue head coach to Thunder assistant to now, the lead job on the Thunder bench. He feels that especially at the NBA level, every player deserves admiration and acceptance for who they are on the road to helping them be the best they can be. That’s the starting point, to chase down the vision players have of themselves and plugging it into the narrative of the team in a way that elevates the group as a whole.



“Every player is a person first,” Daigneault said. “I always have just relied on instincts of connecting with the person first and really having an appreciation for the person.”

In order to do that, Daigneault has to make true connections. He has to tap into what makes each player tick. To empathize with their struggles, to understand their motivation and to value their intrinsic worth. In a sense, over the course of his season as a Thunder assistant coach, five years as head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue and his time on the staffs of Billy Donovan at the University of Florida, Ralph Willard at Holy Cross and Jim Calhoun at University of Connecticut, Daigneault has taken on the role of a storyteller with his players, narrating their uniqueness back to them in a way that inspires.



In addition to those coaches he’s worked with along the way, Daigneault has a role model outside of the sports world that has captured his thoughts and attention: Bruce Springsteen.



“I'm a big fan of the person. I'm inspired by his work ethic and how true he is to himself. That's what appeals to me about him,” Daigneault said. “When you're somebody like myself that has aspirations and has dreams, it's so powerful when people that you admire are vulnerable enough to tell you where they fall short, and where they struggle.”



He often uses Springsteen songs in film sessions, some for camaraderie, others for humor. Once, he strung together clips of his team’s turnovers, saying that he was going to at least enjoy himself a little bit if he had to watch his squad kick the ball around.

The Boss is one of the most famous musicians in American history, not just because of his chart-topping hits like “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road” and “Dancing in the Dark.” It’s also due to his loyalty to his E Street Band mates and to his longevity as an artist and a storyteller, which has demanded that he create music not about himself, but rather giving a voice to those who don’t have a microphone.



In “The River,” Springsteen tells the story of his sister and brother-in-law’s struggle as teenage parents, thrust into an unexpected life together. In “Youngstown,” Springsteen dismays at the birth and death of an American steel city and its workers. In “Born in the USA,” Springsteen narrates the story of a Vietnam War veteran returned to a home as foreign as the place he was deployed.



If Daigneault has taken anything from the 71-year-old rock star, it’s the ability to put himself in another’s shoes. That’s one of the many qualities that struck Thunder General Manager and Executive Vice President Sam Presti early on, when a 26-year-old Daigneault was a player development specialist at Florida, enhancing the games of future prodigies like NBA All-Star Bradley Beal. The Washington Wizards guard posted online after the news of Daigneault’s hiring broke, saying, “Never been so happy for a guy!”