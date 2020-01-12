That's My Quarterback

‘VERSATILE AND UNPREDICTABLE'

For more than a decade, Thunder fans could expect how many possessions would play out. Ball up at the top of the key in the hands of an All-Star point guard, then either a high screen and roll in the middle of the floor or a set of screening actions off the ball to get an All-Star forward a catch on the wing in triple-threat position. When you have dynamic, once-in-a-generation-type players, that’s just what you do. You get the ball in their hands to make a play.



At the start of the 2019-20 season, the Thunder had zero returning All-Stars on the roster and an imperative to generate offense in different and more unpredictable ways.



“The strength of this team is moving the ball and transition offense, not by the isos that we get,” forward Danilo Gallinari said.



“The offense we have is going to be drives and cuts,” said Noel. “The more they naturally can instinctually find the next man, the next pass, it'll just flow.”



With a trio of point guards in Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schröder, there was always going to be a lot of pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops, which we’ve seen this season.



The wrinkle, though, is a lot of times those screening actions at the top of the key don’t originate with a point guard standing above the arc and surveying the whole floor. Instead, it’s Adams or Noel, holding the ball at the elbows or free-throw line, watching as guards and wing players screen off ball for one another, cut backdoor to the rim or slice up around the three-point arc to come receive a hand-off.