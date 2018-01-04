Thunder Challenges Students to Honor Black History Month

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder invites Oklahoma students to take part in its 10th annual Black Heritage Creative Contest, presented by Sprite. The contest, which commemorates Black History Month, will remain open through Sunday, Feb. 11.

Students throughout Oklahoma in kindergarten through 12th grade can enter the contest by submitting an essay, poem or visual arts piece portraying an outstanding individual in black history or an impactful African-American in their life. Entrants are encouraged to employ creativity in their entries, including photography, music, video, art or writing.

“We are excited to continue our Black Heritage Creative Contest as a way to honor Black History Month,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “We receive such creative and imaginative projects from students throughout the state each year, and we are thrilled to receive this year’s submissions.”

Winners in each of five age groups will receive $500, four tickets to the Thunder vs. Orlando Magic game on Feb. 26, recognition at center court prior to the game, an autographed Thunder item and an award plaque. Select entries will be displayed on the concourse at Chesapeake Energy Arena during the Feb. 26 game.

Previous winners have included entries such as: a diorama depicting Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, a sketch and essay about Jackie Robinson, an essay written in tribute to one student’s grandfather, and a musical tribute to a student’s music teacher.

All entries must be hand-delivered, postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 11. For more information, including an entry form, fans are encouraged to visit okcthunder.com/blackheritage