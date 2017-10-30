Thunder Announces Winter Youth Basketball Camps

OKLAHOMA CITY, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced that registration for Thunder Youth Basketball winter camps across the region is now open. The camps, presented by Cox Communications, will begin in November and will be held in locations across Oklahoma. The series of camps will also include a Dribble, Drive and Finish edition of Hustle Camp in January, the newest development program from Thunder Youth Basketball.

Thunder Youth Basketball camps are open to children ages 6 to 14, offering them an opportunity to grow in the fundamentals of the game and engage in a hands-on, team-centric environment.

The camps are divided into Hustle Camps and Breakaway Camps. Hustle Camps are single-day camps, with a morning session for ages 6 to 9 from 8 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session for ages 10 to 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Campers will receive a T-shirt, basketball and water bottle.

The Hustle Camp: Dribble, Drive and Finish edition is designed for athletes ages 9-14 years old at all skill levels. Campers will have the opportunity to play on the same court as the pros with a curriculum focused on strengthening your athlete’s ball-handling fundamentals, implementing effective dribble-and-drive tactics and proper finishing at the rim. January’s Hustle Camp will take place on the court following the Oklahoma City Blue vs. Memphis Hustle game. Registration includes two tickets to the game as well as a jersey, basketball and water bottle.

Breakaway Camps are three-day camps, with all campers participating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These campers will receive a Thunder Youth Basketball reversible jersey, basketball and water bottle.

Registration is $65 for Hustle Camps and $185 for Breakaway Camps. Thunder Season Ticket Members receive a 15 percent discount. For more information or to register, fans are encouraged to go to okcthunder.com/youthbasketball.

THUNDER YOUTH BASKETBALL WINTER CAMPS 2017-18 SCHEDULE





* includes tickets to the Oklahoma City Blue vs. Memphis Hustle game on Jan. 21

ABOUT THUNDER YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMPS: Presented by Cox Communications, Thunder Youth Basketball camps offer participants the opportunity to not only hone their basketball skills, but also engage in an environment that promotes teamwork, sportsmanship and respect. Camps are held throughout the year. For more information or to register, go to okcthunder.com/youthbasketball.