Thunder Announces Summer Youth Basketball Camps

OKLAHOMA CITY, Wednesday, March 28, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced that registration for Thunder Youth Basketball summer camps across the region is now open. The camps, presented by Cox Communications, will begin in June and will be held in locations across Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.

Thunder Youth Basketball camps are open to children ages 6 to 14, offering them an opportunity to grow in the fundamentals of the game and engage in a hands-on, team-centric environment.

The camps are divided into Hustle Camps and Breakaway Camps. Hustle Camps are single-day camps, with a morning session for ages 6 to 9 from 8 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session for ages 10 to 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. Campers will receive a T-shirt, basketball and water bottle.

Breakaway Camps are three-day camps, with all campers participating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These campers will receive a Thunder Youth Basketball reversible jersey, basketball and water bottle.

Registration is $65 for Hustle Camps and $185 for Breakaway Camps. Thunder Season Ticket Members receive a 15 percent discount. As an additional purchase, campers can buy Thunder gear that they will receive at check-in at their respective camps. For more information or to register, fans are encouraged to go to okcthunder.com/youthbasketball.