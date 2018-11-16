Thunder Watch Parties Coming to OKC and Beyond

Oklahoma City, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has set dates for five watch parties this season, starting on Monday, Nov. 19, in Norman, Oklahoma. Four of this season’s watch parties will be held outside of the greater Oklahoma City area in efforts to bring the Thunder Experience to fans across the region.

Thunder fans can try their hand at the Pop-A-Shot Challenge at the watch parties on Nov. 19 in Norman and Dec. 12 in Tulsa to win a chance at representing the Thunder at the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. Fans can compete at regional events like watch parties and various Thunder home games before advancing to the local finals on Jan. 8. More information for the Pop-A-Shot Challenge can be found at okcthunder.com/challenge.

While the Thunder takes on the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Thunder fans are invited to Kong’s Tavern in Norman to watch the game with Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and the Storm Chasers. During the game, fans will be able to take part in games and giveaways, as well as interact with Thunder entertainers.

In addition to watch parties in the OKC metro area, the Thunder will bring this experience to Tulsa on Dec. 20, Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Feb. 1, and Wichita, Kansas on March 5. Exact locations for all upcoming watch parties will be announced closer to the dates of those events.

The full watch-party schedule is also available at okcthunder.com/watchparties. Fans are encouraged to watch that site and Thunder social media channels as additional details become available.