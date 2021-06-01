The Thunder Launchpad and StitchCrew Unveil Graduating Businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 1, 2021 – The Thunder Launchpad fueled by MidFirst Bank and StitchCrew unveiled the nine businesses to graduate from the accelerator program at Demo Day. Spanning from virtual reality to ecommerce, the companies virtually made their pitches available to investors, community stakeholders and business leaders. The class was led by female founders, with seven of nine companies operating under female leadership.

“Three years ago, we made a commitment to the community that we would share our experience and networks to help entrepreneurs build meaningful companies,” said Erika Lukas, Co-Founder and CEO of StitchCrew. “I am proud to say that with this cohort, we’ve now helped 70 companies since the launch of the accelerator.”

The nine businesses to graduate from the Thunder Launchpad include:

Apply U - Filling the gap in college and career counseling for high school students, their advisors and counselors.

Bundil - Invests your spare change from debit and credit card purchases into digital and traditional asset classes for your future.

Fetxh - A visual search engine for online shopping.

Gleu - A mobile app simplifying the process of scheduling between retail buyers and fashion brands, pre, during and post Fashion Week.

N5pace - Interactive, immersive and engaging consumer experiences.

SoleVenture - All-in-one platform automating incorporation, benefits enrollment, tax estimation, and invoicing for freelancers.

Thumbline - Construction tech devices enhancing users’ ability to measure and passively collect data on the jobsite.

Vidaly - Engaging one-platform solution transcending traditional models of building well-being in youth. Prodigy Math meets well-being education.

Vita Vita - Virtual reality for retirement communities connecting older adults to the world.

Last week’s event marked the non-equity accelerator's seventh cohort to graduate from the program.

ABOUT THE THUNDER LAUNCHPAD As a part of the club's 10th season, The Oklahoma City Thunder established the Thunder Launchpad fueled by MidFirst Bank, a synergetic workspace, in partnership with StitchCrew to foster growth and bolster innovation in the state of Oklahoma. It houses the accelerator program, which seeks to cultivate, promote and encourage entrepreneurs and the startup community in Oklahoma. The Launchpad also hosts events and programs curated to enhance tech education, mentorship and networking.

ABOUT STITCHCREW StichCrew is an organization building a more equitable economy through entrepreneurship. In partnership with our local NBA Team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, twice a year we select up to ten startups and help them get in the best possible shape to launch and grow their companies. Startups go through an intensive 12-week program culminating with Demo Day, when founders present their company to a curated audience made up of investors, community stakeholders and business leaders.