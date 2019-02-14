Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Kalen Johnson of the Weatherford Fire Department with a celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Johnson was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of February and will be recognized on court at the Thunder vs. Kings game on Feb. 23.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Johnson with a donation to the Weatherford Fire Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Weatherford Fire Department.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its fourth year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Kalen Johnson, members of the Weatherford Fire Department and Weatherford community.

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Kalen Johnson for his work as a firefighter with the Weatherford Fire Department with a celebration.

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 12 p.m.

WHERE:Weatherford Fire Department

118 N Kansas St.

Weatherford, OK 73096

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,500 miles of gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 86.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit enablemidstream.com.