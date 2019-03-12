Thunder to Hold Hispanic Heritage Night

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold Hispanic Heritage Night on Wednesday, March 13, as part of the NBA’s Noches éne•bé•a, which recognizes the growing support of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities. The Thunder will tip off against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. The game will include pregame festivities throughout the arena and in-game features of Hispanic cultures.

Before the game, fans can enjoy the Mariachi Orgullo de America, which will be roaming throughout the concourse, as well as an unveiling of a mural painted by local artist Tank Ramirez in Section 110. Fans will be able to watch the Ballet Folclórico Xochipilli in the concourse prior to the game.

Prior to tipoff, Father Cristobal De Loera from Saint James Catholic Church will lead the invocation, and members from Capitol Hill High School Navy JROTC will present the colors. The national anthem will be performed by Alexis Luna, the current Reina Hispana de Oklahoma.

All Thunder home game are broadcast in Spanish on WKY 930 AM ESPN Deportes with Eleno Ornelas. Fans can also follow @elthunder on Facebook and Twitter for Thunder updates. The Spanish language radio broadcast of all home games can also be heard via the secondary audio program (SAP) on Fox Sports Oklahoma’s Thunder TV broadcast.

