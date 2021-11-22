Thunder and Whataburger Team Up to Fight Hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger have partnered to help fight hunger in Oklahoma for the eighth consecutive season. Starting today, fans will have the opportunity to participate in the effort both in-person at Whataburger restaurants and at the Dec. 1 and Dec. 12 Thunder home games.

All proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will benefit school-based and child programs at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program.

“As we continue to navigate through a pandemic, community organizations like the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma have become even more critical for so many families across the state,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Engagement for the Thunder. “We’re honored to enter our eighth year of partnership with Whataburger to help alleviate food insecurity in Oklahoma,”

The fundraiser will run through Dec. 13. For every donation at either Thunder home game in December, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Thunder autographed item and a free Whataburger for a Year gift basket. Customers who make donations in person at participating Whataburger restaurants will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger with purchase of a medium fry and 32 oz. drink.

“Whataburger’s long-standing partnership with the Thunder is more essential than ever to help address food insecurity in Oklahoma,” said Judy Gambino, Whataburger director of Operations. “We are passionate about supporting local students and families as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program. Through our continued efforts with the Thunder and our loyal customers, we want to provide youth with the resources they need to be successful and achieve their dreams.”

In-person donations can be made at 32 area Whataburger restaurants across Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Lawton.

For more information, visit okcthunder.com/foodbank and stories.whataburger.com.