Thunder to Dedicate New Court in Wewoka

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder, through a partnership with the Thunder Cares Foundation, will dedicate a new outdoor basketball court at St. Crispin’s Conference Center & Camp on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. Representatives from the Thunder, Rumble, Thunder Drummers, Thunder Girls and Raising Cane’s Storm Chasers will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will also include children from St. Crispin’s.

Following the dedication, Thunder Youth Basketball coaches will host a clinic on the new court with children from the camp. The court marks the 22nd built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation since 2009.

“We couldn’t be happier to dedicate a new Thunder court for those who visit St. Crispin’s,” said Thunder Vice President of Community Relations, Christine Berney. “We hope it provides a fun and inspiring place for the kids in this community to play and encourages them to stay active and make healthy choices both on and off the court.”

Saturday’s dedication will feature Thunder fun for the surrounding community, including appearances from Rumble and Thunder entertainment teams the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers. The OG&E Bolt will also be on-site for the enjoyment of attendees.

THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION COURT DEDICATION

WHO: Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations and representatives from St. Crispin’s Conference Center & Camp. Thunder entertainers Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers and children from the camp.

WHAT: The Thunder Cares Foundation will unveil a Thunder-themed basketball court at St. Crispin’s. Saturday’s court dedication will be followed by a clinic for children hosted by Thunder Youth Basketball.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 29, at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: St. Crispin’s Conference Center & Camp

36302 State Highway 9

Wewoka, OK 74884

ABOUT THE THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION: The Thunder Cares Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising and distributing funds to support the team’s community outreach programs. The Foundation has funded the refurbishment or building of 22 basketball courts throughout Oklahoma, including three courts outside Moore schools damaged or destroyed in the May 2013 tornado, as well as learning and activity rooms at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club, the City Rescue Mission, SeeWorth Academy and Positive Tomorrows.