Shaping Our Future Through Art: Thunder Celebrates Black History With Annual Creative Contest

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 5, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced that students in grades 9-12 can submit an original poster to the Thunder’s Black Heritage Creative Contest, which is now open to participants across Oklahoma. In honor of Black History Month, the Thunder’s Black Heritage Creative Contest aims to ignite creativity while engaging with Black history and honoring Black heroes or moments that have been inspirational and influential.

In partnership with Sprite, the contest encourages students to submit an original poster on either an 8.5x11 or 12x18 piece of paper or poster board depicting an individual or moment in Black history that has personally motivated and inspired them. The contest is open through Feb. 15, and entrants are encouraged to be creative in their submissions, which can be created in any form of media on the poster.

“The Black Heritage Creative Contest is an annual opportunity for students in Oklahoma to show how Black history and figures inspire and influence their lives today,” said Christine Berney, Vice President of Community Relations for the Oklahoma City Thunder. “We hope it encourages young artists across the state to express themselves in meaningful and intentional ways as they reflect on elements of Black history from any time period that are significant in their lives.”

Four winners will be selected throughout each of the four grade levels and will receive a Thunder prize pack which includes a Thunder jersey, warm-up jacket, pair of sneakers and an autographed item from the team. Winning entrants will also receive a congratulatory plaque and their selected entries be displayed on okcthunder.com.

Creative pieces may be submitted online or mailed to 208 Thunder Drive. The deadline to submit all content for consideration is Feb. 15. For more information, including an entry form, visit okcthunder.com/blackheritage.