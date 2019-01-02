Thunder Honors Black History Month With Annual Creative Contest For Students

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder invites Oklahoma students to take part in its annual contest to honor and celebrate Black History Month. The Black Heritage Creative Contest seeks to spark students’ creativity in engaging with black history and honoring black heroes who have been influential to them.

The contest is open now through Feb. 11 to Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade, who can enter the contest by submitting an essay, poem or visual arts piece honoring an outstanding individual in black history or an impactful African-American in their life. Entrants are encouraged to employ creativity in their entries, including photography, music, video, art or writing.

“Our Black Heritage Creative Contest is part of the Thunder’s Black History Month celebration, and we look forward to receiving the entries every year,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “We encourage students of all backgrounds to use their creativity to honor black heroes and show how they impact their lives.”

Winners in each of five age groups will receive $500, four tickets to the Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings game on Feb. 23, recognition at center court prior to the game, an autographed Thunder item and an award plaque. Select entries will be displayed on the concourse at Chesapeake Energy Arena during the Feb. 23 game.

In the past, winners have submitted creative essays, dioramas, musical tributes, drawings, paintings and poetry.