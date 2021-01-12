Game Day Connection

Defensive Disruption — Tonight will be a test for the Thunder’s defensive discipline against a well-oiled San Antonio offense that commits the fewest turnovers in the league with only 10.8 per contest.

In the Driver’s Seat — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the league in drives per game with 21.2 while also averaging 2.4 assists per game on drives (fourth in the league). Be on the lookout for a balanced attack from the crafty guard.

Bolstered By the Bench — There will be a battle of the benches as OKC’s reserves have averaged over 44 points over last three matchups. The Spurs bench is led by Patty Mills and Rudy Gay who combine for 26.7 points per night and 42.6 percent from three.