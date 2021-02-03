Game Day Connection

Stifle the Three — In Monday’s matchup, the Rockets cashed in 28 made 3-pointers while shooting 53.8 percent from behind the arc. An emphasis for the Thunder on Wednesday will be to limit and deter Houston’s looks from behind the 3-point line with sharp defensive communication and help rotations.

Set the Tone — On Monday, Houston set the tone of the game after knocking down 11 threes in the first quarter. Look for OKC to throw the first punch against the Rockets in its second matchup and work to sustain that energy for a full 48 minutes.

Limit Wood — Houston’s versatile big man Christian Wood recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds on Monday scoring both in the paint and from behind the arc. OKC will work to find him early in transition, stay down on his shot fakes and force him to play over the top of OKC’s defense.