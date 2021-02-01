Game Day Connection

Stocks Rising — Keep an eye on the statistical combination of blocks and steals (stocks). Over the last five games, Houston is fifth in the league in that category averaging 14.6 per night.

New-Look Backcourt — The new-look Rockets are headlined in the backcourt by guards John Wall and Victor Oladipo who average a combined 36.5 points per night. Be on the lookout for sharp help defense and strong rotations to contain these two high-powered guards.

Big Man Matchup — Watch for the matchup between Al Horford and Houston’s Christian Wood, who is averaging 23.6 points per game. Both centers men have the versatility to stretch the floor and knock down shots from the perimeter.