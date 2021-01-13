Game Day Connection

Fast-Break Battle — Keep an eye on the fast-break numbers in tonight’s matchup. OKC allows the fewest fast-break points in the league with just 9.4 per game on average while the Lakers rank fourth in the league with 16.3 per night.

LBJ and Co. — LeBron James leads Los Angeles in scoring with 24.2 points per game, but he is one of six Lakers to average double digits each night. With a deep 10-man rotation, the Thunder will need to bring consistent energy for 48 minutes on both ends of the floor.

Balanced Scoring — Over the last two games, balanced scoring has been on full display for OKC as at least six players scored in double figures on both nights. Look for sharp ball movement and quick tempo on offense to keep this Thunder trend alive.