Game Day Connection

Limit the Trio — The Nets’ Big 3 in Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving combine on average for 69.8 percent of Brooklyn’s points. Look for the Thunder defense to lock in to take away as many easy looks as possible.

Locked on Isos — The Nets run the fourth-most isolation plays per game and lead the league in points per isolation with 1.14. Between Harden, Irving and Durant, expect Brooklyn to search for 1-on-1 opportunities offensively throughout the game.

Outrun the Defense — OKC outscored Phoenix 18-8 in fast-break points on Wednesday. Look for a similar effort from the Thunder on Friday to push the pace and outrun Brooklyn’s defense down the floor to generate easy buckets.