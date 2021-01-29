Game Day Connection
Limit the Trio — The Nets’ Big 3 in Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving combine on average for 69.8 percent of Brooklyn’s points. Look for the Thunder defense to lock in to take away as many easy looks as possible.
Locked on Isos — The Nets run the fourth-most isolation plays per game and lead the league in points per isolation with 1.14. Between Harden, Irving and Durant, expect Brooklyn to search for 1-on-1 opportunities offensively throughout the game.
Outrun the Defense — OKC outscored Phoenix 18-8 in fast-break points on Wednesday. Look for a similar effort from the Thunder on Friday to push the pace and outrun Brooklyn’s defense down the floor to generate easy buckets.
5 – Al Horford returned to the lineup Wednesday to make all five of his 3-point attempts in the 102-97 win over Phoenix. Horford finished the game with 21 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists.
OKC ranks 2nd in the league in opponent fast-break points, only allowing 8.6 per game; Brooklyn ranks 7th in fast-break points with 15.0 per game. Also, the Thunder ranked 5th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (34.8) while Brooklyn ranks 3rd in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.3 percent from behind the arc.