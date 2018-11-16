Russell Westbrook Dishes a Night to Remember at the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County

Math was Russell Westbrook's favorite subject in school. So when the boy said he liked math, the Thunder point guard rewarded him with a fist bump and a helping of mashed potatoes during the exchange.

Westbrook spent Thursday night to connect with kids at his seventh annual Why Not? Thanksgiving Dinner at the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County. Plates in hand, the starstrucked youngsters in line were on their tip toes jumping up and down like jitterbugs to get a better look at Westbrook.

However, it was Westbrook who wanted to deliver the red carpet treatment to the hungry children waiting for their dinner and face time with him.

"For me it's the best time of the year because you get an opportunity to put smiles and ask questions," said Westbrook. "It's an unbelievable blessing and I'm honored to do it."

Leading by example, Westbrook shared the annual tradition with Hamidou Diallo in order to get him acclimated to the community and instill in the Thunder rookie the value of giving back.

"It's a chance for him to see how important it is to not just play basketball, but to give back to the community," said Westbrook. "Hopefully, he can do the same when he gets his own foundation."

Seeing all the kids and their families making their way through with empty plate in hand, an introspective Westbrook talked about lessons learned growing up as a Club Kid. So for him, the organization gave a younger Westbrook time to learn about his peers from different backgrounds and families, which made a lasting impression.

"I learned how to work together to help others and give back," said Westbrook. "You learn a lot about yourself and other people that help mold who you are today."

The evening was more than about having turkey and dressing for dinner. It gave Westbrook a chance to plant the seeds of hope for more than 900 girls and boys that came away with full bellies and a night to remember.

"For many of these kids and families, this is their traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Next week come Thanksgiving, they will not have a true Thanksgiving dinner," said A. Jaye Johnson, senior community relations & facilities director at the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County. "So this is their night and we treat them like rock stars."