WE REMEMBER

Ivan Martinez was only 10 days old when he lost his dad. He never had the chance to have a father-son experience at a basketball game. That is, until Tuesday night when he stood at center court, holding a jersey with his father’s name on it.



Rev. Gilbert X Martinez was killed on April 19, 1995, assisting a church member in the Social Security offices on the first floor of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.



"I have season tickets for this year and the fact that I want to bring my kid one day to the game eventually if I’m lucky enough, that brought emotions out of me like I never have because I know that I want to be that kind of father and I know he wishes he could have been that kind of father but he’s not here. But the fact that I’m holding his jersey shows that he’s been here throughout my whole life and in this year that I’m learning a lot, he’s still there for me," said Martinez.



All eyes in Chesapeake Energy Arena fixated on Thunder Vision. Wide eyes and watery eyes alike soaked in the powerful video during pregame on Tuesday recounting the story of the bombing that shook downtown Oklahoma City nearly a quarter of a century ago.



The video concluded and the lights rose in the arena to reveal 168 people standing proudly at center court. Each one holding a distinct charcoal grey Thunder jersey outlined in gold.



They were holding the Thunder's 2020 City Edition jerseys created in partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and Nike to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the event that shaped the city forever. All 168 of those killed in the bombing were represented on the floor by family members with the name of the loved one lost inscribed on the back of each jersey. They ranged in age from 11-90.



"The 25th anniversary is important to remember and we’re so grateful to our partners with the Thunder who have given us this opportunity to hand a jersey to each family member representing their loved one," said Kari Watkins, executive director of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. "It's kind of our way of saying thank you and a token of our appreciation for entrusting the guardianship of their story to us."