A Thunder Thanksgiving

“Luckily, the people in Oklahoma, they’re so nice,” he said. “My family won’t be able to come out, so I thought it was pretty cool that a lot of people have extended their homes to me and invited me over.”



Most players at this point in their basketball careers are jaded by the notion of being whisked across the country on Thanksgiving Day. From Thanksgiving tournaments in college to Holiday Hoops Classics in AAU, competitive basketball is in full swing during the holidays. It not only takes a toll on the players, but on their families as well.



“It’s definitely my first NBA Thanksgiving, but they’re used to me being on the road,” Bazley said. “Immediately, the day after I graduated (high school), I moved and I started my year-long sitting out process. Even in AAU, just traveling all the time, so my mom’s used to me just not being home.”

Veterans like Nerlens Noel have learned how to make the most out of the holidays during the NBA season.



“I’m definitely used to it,” he said. “Family members, they catch along with it but when the plans are suitable and they can fit like this Thanksgiving, we’re grateful for that and we’re going to take advantage of spending time as much as we can.”