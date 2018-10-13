Thunder Honors ‘Her Time to Play'

Fueled by boisterous cheers and manic hand-clapping, the student athletes sweated through drill after drill inside the gym of Bishop McGuinness High School.

Thunder teammates Patrick Patterson and Deonte Burton made an unexpected visit to lead the drills with the girls volleyball and basketball teams during a Thunder Fit Clinic, presented by Homeland.

For Patterson, the fun-filled day gave him the opportunity to stoke the students’ competitive fire while delivering celebratory high-fives along the way.

“It’s all about encouragement and empowerment and letting them know they can achieve whatever goals they set,” said Patterson.

The Friday afternoon sweat session was the Thunder’s first all-female athlete event in support of Jr. NBA’s weeklong Her Time to Play initiative.

Learn more at jr.nba.com/hertimetoplay.