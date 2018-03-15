

Thunder All Hands on Deck to Fight Hunger



The entire Thunder and Blue rosters and staff spent the afternoon packing food at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

On Thursday afternoon, the entire Oklahoma City Thunder organization spent the afternoon at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma packing meals for the second annual Thunder Day of Service. The full roster from the Thunder and Blue, as well as all staff members, packed meals, packaged dry goods and filled boxes with food to go to Oklahomans who face food insecurity. In total, the Thunder organization packaged 12,144 pounds of food, which will feed approximately 10,120 Oklahomans.

ABOUT THE REGIONAL FOOD BANK OF OKLAHOMA: The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, a member of the Feeding America network of Food Banks, is the largest hunger-relief charity in the state - providing enough food to feed more than 136,000 hungry Oklahomans every week, 37 percent of which are children.

In 2017, the Regional Food Bank distributed 52 million pounds of food through a network of 1,300 community-based partner agencies, charitable feeding programs and schools throughout 53 central and western Oklahoma counties.

Photo by Layne Murdoch | OKC Thunder

