Respect and Rumba: Thunder Trio Takes Ballroom Dancing

On the hardwood, nothing seemed to intimidate Thunder center Steven Adams.

But putting the Big Kiwi on the dance floor with 40 fourth-graders spun him out of his element.

"I thought it was a beginner's class," said Adams. "One of the little girls was telling me I was doing it all wrong."

The 7-footer from New Zealand along with teammates Dennis Schröder and Terrance Ferguson showed off some fancy footwork to the delight of the students during a ballroom dance class at Northridge Elementary.

Used to getting the oohs and aws, the Thunder trio was impressed with the kids in a fun-filled Tuesday afternoon of cha-chas and foxtrots.

"It was rather fun, but also very intimidating at the same time because these kids are really good," said Adams.

Christian Robinson, assistant instructor at Life Change Ballroom, was a student at the school playing basketball for the team. However, dance stole his heart and taught him the life lessons that was missing from growing up in a broken home.

"The kids learned today how to be respectful to each other, themselves and their families," said Robinson. "I want the kids to understand its a lot more than just shaking your hips and moving your feet. It's more about character development and how to treat a lady and a gentleman."

In between the bows and curtsies, the students learned the value of social etiquette and teamwork while having a good time with their new dance partners.

"It was fun to spend time with the kids and show some love," said Schröder. "I never did that in my life. It was a good experience."