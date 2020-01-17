An Afternoon Fit for a King

Among the meaningful aspects of the day, each second grader also received their own copy of Be a King when they boarded the Book Bus.



“It’s really nice. Especially to combine the two and trying to teach kids how important it is to read and be able to find out as much information as possible,” said Paul. “Also allowing them to be educated about Martin Luther King and how important he was not only to the African American community but what he meant to everybody in this country as a whole.”



As the only school in Oklahoma City to bear the name of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the upcoming holiday holds a special significance to the students and faculty within its halls. For that reason, Thursday’s events oozed with value and meaning. Not only were they treated to a few prominent Thunder faces, but they learned a little bit while they were at it.