All season long, as fans stood at their seats in anticipation of the opening tip off, scanning the floor for their favorite players, there has been a missing element on the Thunder bench.

This is the first season that didn’t include Nick Collison on the Thunder roster, so it’s only fitting that the organization didn’t let a whole season go by without ensuring Collison’s presence was felt inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Wednesday night, the Thunder will officially retire Collison’s No. 4 jersey and raise it into the rafters. Collison was, and always will be, a fan favorite in Oklahoma City for his play on the court, his workmanlike approach to the game and his selflessness as a teammate and member of the community.

Selected No. 12 overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, Collison is one of only two players (alongside Russell Westbrook) to spend the first 10 years of the Thunder era all with the team. He retired at near the top of Oklahoma City’s leaderboard in games played (second, 602), assists (fourth, 638), blocks (fourth, 258), rebounds (fifth, 2,561), steals (sixth, 296) and points (sixth, 2,846).

Over the course of his career, Collison played in 910 regular-season games (177 starts) and compiled career averages of 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20.4 minutes per game. Collison also appeared in 91 postseason games, averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes. The Iowa Falls, Iowa, native finished his career with 69 double-doubles and 184 double-figure scoring games.

To commemorate Collison’s jersey number 4, below are four core characteristics of Collison’s impact in Oklahoma City and with the Thunder.