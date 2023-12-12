The 76ers defeated the Wizards, 146-101, marking the second time since 1982 -- and the seventh time in franchise history -- that the 76ers have won by at least 45 points (Stathead). Philadelphia's two games with at least 145 points this season rank first in the NBA.



Philadelphia's season-best 43 first-quarter points marked the team's highest scoring total in any opening period since Jan. 2, 2019 at Phoenix (44). The 76ers shot 9-of-15 from beyond the arc, the team's most three-pointers in a single quarter since the 1997-98 season (Elias Sports Bureau).

"Well, I thought we played fast. I thought off the stops, obviously, we got a bunch of stops early, we were out off the defensive rebound," said Head Coach Nick Nurse. "But we were getting up the floor quick and I think that we were, I think the first three or four of them (three-pointers) came in transition, three out of four. So, that’s good. I think I talked about before the game about getting the ball up the floor and trying to get to the paint and get it out, so it was good to see."

JOEL EMBIID led all players with 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting, marking his NBA-best eighth consecutive game with at least 30 points. It is also the second-longest streak of his NBA career (10 - March 2-20, 2023).

Embiid tallied 10 rebounds and six assists, marking his 10th game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists this season. That is tied with Denver's NIKOLA JOKIC for the league lead (Stathead).

TYRESE MAXEY scored 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including a 5-of-9 shooting mark from three. This was his 20th career game with at least five three-point field goals, tied for the third-most in franchise history (Stathead). Philadelphia is 5-0 this season when Maxey connects on at least five triples.

Maxey dished out six assists, marking the 14th time this season that he has produced at least 20 points and five assists (PHI 11-3 in such games).

PATRICK BEVERLEY (4-6 FG, 3-4 3FG) and MARCUS MORRIS SR. (5-6 FG, 2-3 3FG) combined to produce 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting (5-7 3FG) off the bench.

It was the third time this season that Beverley has scored in double figures as a reserve, the most he has done in a single season since 2018-19 (Stathead).

For Morris Sr. the second time in 2023-24 that he has scored in double figures as a reserve, marking the first time since the 2020-21 campaign that he has recorded multiple such performances (Stathead).

NEXT UP: The 76ers head to Detroit on Wednesday for the first of two straight against the Pistons. Philadelphia carries a five-game win streak over Detroit into the matchup, including a 114-106 win at Little Caesars Arens on Nov. 10.