The 76ers (15-7) look for their fourth straight victory Wednesday in Detroit, facing the Pistons (2-21), who are currently on a 20-game losing streak.

It is the front end of a home-and-home between the two clubs, with the Sixers set to host the Pistons on Friday night. The final game of the four-game season series is not until April 9 in Philadelphia.

The Sixers defeated the Pistons, 114-106, in Detroit on Nov. 10. That night, Joel Embiid notched a double-double with a game-high 33 points and season-high 16 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey recorded one of his own with 29 points and a career-high tying 11 assists, plus six rebounds, three steals and zero turnovers.

Embiid (34 pts, 10 reb) and Maxey (24 pts, 5-9 3fg) led the Sixers again in their most recent outing, a 146-101 home win over the Washington Wizards on Monday that included a 43-27 first quarter. Both players sat the fourth quarter.

“Just trying to put them away,” Embiid said postgame. “Try to make sure that I wasn’t going to see the fourth quarter. So, I just wanted to be aggressive. Not just scoring - just attacking, attacking, and if they were closing out on me, just try to make the right play. Obviously, I got lucky, and I made a few shots.”

It was the sixth game of the season that Embiid only needed to play three quarters, and the first for Maxey. Embiid’s career-high 33.4 points per game continue to lead the NBA. Maxey sits just outside the top-10 with a career-high 27.0 points per game.

The Sixers made 20 threes (20-46, .435) against the Wizards. Their 146 points and 37 assists matched season-high marks previously set against Washington on Nov. 6.

“I think that doesn’t happen unless we play defense, I think everything is predicated on defense and rebounding,” said Patrick Beverley. “If we defended well and we rebounded well, we usually win the game. And that’s led to the easy offense, the early offense, the threes. Obviously, when we’re in the half court, everyone wants to double team Joe[l] [Embiid], that leads to threes also, but I think [Monday] everything was predicated off our defense.”

Philadelphia boasts the top Net Rating in the NBA (9.0).

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Pistons (2-21) dropped a home contest to the Indiana Pacers, 131-123, on Monday. Cade Cunningham posted 23 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, while rookie No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson scored 20 points.

Cunningham averages a team-high 22.0 points and 7.3 assists per contest.

Detroit started the season 2-1 before this 20-game losing streak that dates back to Oct. 30 in Oklahoma City.

76ERS-PISTONS INJURY REPORT

Detroit’s Jalen Duren, averaging 12.6 points and a team-best 10.9 rebounds per game, missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain. Monte Morris remains out with a right quadriceps strain, while Marvin Bagley III did not play against Indiana due to back spasms.

The Pistons listed all three players as out again for Wednesday’s game. There are no 76ers injuries on the Tuesday evening report.

MONDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

All 15 Sixers scored in the win over the Wizards, with the following players reaching double figures:

Joel Embiid: 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in 30 minutes

Tyrese Maxey: 24 points (5-9 3fg) and six assists in 25 minutes

Patrick Beverley: 12 points (3-4 3fg) in 11 minutes

Marcus Morris Sr.: 12 points (2-3 3fg) in 12 minutes

Tobias Harris: 10 points, four rebounds, and six assists in 30 minutes

Danuel House Jr.: 10 points (3-4 3fg) in nine minutes

QUOTE TO NOTE

Robert Covington on what Patrick Beverley brings to the team internally…

“A grit. A grind. That underdog mentality. That get it out the mud. I’ve known Pat since we were teenagers and I've seen his journey. You know, being kids from Chicago, like I've been a part of a lot of things and he's gone through his transition of things. Everybody's journey is different. But the fact that he’s been consistent with staying persistent throughout his journey, you know putting the time in, putting the work in. You know that’s what when we were teammates before – my rookie year – I saw it then. And Pat has just evolved throughout that time. So, he's just as crazy as he was back then, but he brings that mentality, that leadership, that this team needs.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s 76ers-Pistons contest is a 7 p.m. ET start in Detroit.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS