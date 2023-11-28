The Philadelphia 76ers claimed a 44-point win (138-94) over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, marking their seventh straight win over the Lakers, tying a franchise record (seven-game streak Jan. 25, 1966-Jan. 20, 1967). The win marked the team's largest-ever margin of victory over the Lakers and was the 10th time in team history Philadelphia won by at least 44 (last time coming on April 28, 2021, versus Atlanta), per Stathead.

This victory was fueled by the 76ers draining 22 threes, the second-most makes from deep in team history, trailing a 23-three-pointer performance on April 5, 2022 at Indiana (Stathead).

In the win, JOEL EMBIID recorded his sixth career triple-double (30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists); his fourth 30-point triple-double. It's his first of the season, and he broke a tie with MICHAEL CARTER-WILLIAMS and Hall of Famer GEORGE MCGINNIS for the seventh-most triple-doubles in franchise history (Stathead).

"Well, he draws a lot of attention, right, because he’s such a good scorer and usually you got to take your choice of [are] you gonna stop him or come off of people?" said 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse. "I’m super impressed with how much [Joel Embiid] is going to the basket and how much he’s offensive rebounding. Those are big buckets when he just decides alright, 'I’m gonna go get the offensive rebound, stick it back in'. Those are big spirit lifting plays for us.

These four 30-point triple-doubles tied Embiid for second in 76ers history with Hall of Famer CHARLES BARKLEY. Only Hall of Famer WILT CHAMBERLAIN (15) has more such outings (Stathead).

TYRESE MAXEY added in 31 points and eight assists with no turnovers, his third career game of at least 30, five dimes and zero turnovers. These performances are tied for the second-most in team history with JEFF HORNACEK. Only Hall of Famer ALLEN IVERSON (four) has more such outings (Stathead).

"I just felt the past I don’t know six, seven games like in the first quarter I was just kind of out there trying to go with the flow and I think that hurts our team more than helps us," Maxey said. "And when I say aggressive I don’t mean just shooting the ball every time, just being aggressive, trying to get to the paint, trying to kick out the shooters, and then also look for my shot as well."

Maxey has posted two such games this season, which is tied for the league lead with Dallas' LUKA DONCIC (Stathead).

PATRICK BEVERLEY (12 points) and MARCUS MORRIS SR. (16 points, 6-8 FG) combined for 28 points off the bench. All 12 of Beverley’s points came via the three, his first game with at least four threes since March 28, 2023 (Stathead).