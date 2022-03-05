76ers Fall to Heat in Miami | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Without Harden, Sixers’ Winning Streak Snapped by Heat
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Mar 05, 2022

Snapshot:

The 76ers (39-24) fell to the Miami Heat (43-22), 99-82, on the road on Saturday night. The result on the second night of a back-to-back, following a win over the Cavaliers in Philadelphia, snapped the Sixers’ five-game winning streak.

James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) did not play.

Miami registered final shooting totals of 35-for-72 (.486) from the field, 13-for-28 (.464) from deep, and 16-for-19 (.842) from the free-throw line. The Sixers shot 28-for-82 (.341) from the floor, 7-for-41 (.171) from 3-point range, and 19-for-23 (.826) from the foul line.

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro scored 21 points apiece for the Heat.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid posted a double-double with 22 points (4-15 fg, 14-14 ft) and 15 rebounds in 36 minutes of work.

Tyrese Maxey

  • Maxey scored 17 points (7-14 fg, 3-6 3fg) in 35 minutes.

Tobias Harris

  • In a game-high 38 minutes, Harris tallied 16 points (6-15 fg, 1-4 3fg, 3-3 ft), eight rebounds, two assists, and one blocked shot.

Up Next:

The Sixers return to The Center for a pair of conference matchups: Monday (7 p.m. vs. Chicago) and Thursday (7:30 p.m. vs. Brooklyn).

