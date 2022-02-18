Tyrese Maxey Rising Stars | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey competed in two events on the first night of NBA All-Star Weekend Friday in Cleveland.

First, the 21-year-old Maxey suited up for Team Worthy in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars, which was played in a tournament format this year. Then, in between Rising Stars games 2 and 3, the Kentucky product teamed up with Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors for the Clorox Clutch Challenge shooting competition.

In addition to James Worthy, the other three Rising Stars teams were coached by Rick Barry, Gary Payton, and Isiah Thomas, respectively. Team Isiah defeated Maxey and Team Worthy, 50-49, in the first semifinal. Both semifinal games were played to a target score of 50.

Maxey posted two rebounds and an assist during his run.

“I was playing defense. I think Dan Burke would be proud of me,” Maxey said postgame with a laugh.

The duo of Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana) and Desmond Bane (Memphis) won the clutch shooting challenge.

@Sixers Social:

Joel Embiid was in the house.

Quote To Note:

Maxey, on if making Rising Stars was a goal for him coming into this season:

“Honestly my goal is always to go out there and do what’s best for the team. Because [the Sixers] win, and because I work hard and have had some success with us winning, these things come along. Coach Doc [Rivers] made a good point when he was recognizing Joel [Embiid], James [Harden], and myself for being in these games. He said these things don’t come if we don’t succeed as a team, and I really do believe that.”

Up Next:

Following Saturday’s slate of events, the 71st NBA All-Star Game is Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and it will air on TNT, TBS, and ESPN Radio.

Embiid and 76ers teammate James Harden were both selected as NBA All-Stars. Harden (rehabilitation, left hamstring) will not participate in Sunday’s game. Embiid was named a starter for the fifth consecutive season and was selected by team captain Kevin Durant with the second overall pick in the NBA All-Star Draft.

Joining Embiid as Team Durant starters are Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.