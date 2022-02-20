Joel Embiid All-Star Game Recap | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid put on a show Sunday night in Cleveland at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

His final stat line?

Thirty-six points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes of play.

36 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST our EMVPIID did not disappoint tonight. pic.twitter.com/GdJ74VKQ41 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 21, 2022

Team LeBron defeated Embiid and Team Durant, 163-160.

In his fifth consecutive All-Star start, Embiid shot 14-for-20 from the field, 5-for-8 from 3-point range, and 3-for-3 from the foul line. His 36 points and 10 rebounds were both team-high totals.

"Man, it's amazing," said Embiid about being a five-time All-Star. "I've always said it, everything just happens so fast. Year after year. If you want to go through the timeline of everything happening in my life, whether it's 10, 11 years ago really starting to play basketball, and within three years making it to the league. And, obviously, my first few years, there was a chance that I could never play basketball ever in the NBA, and all of a sudden getting the chance to get on the court and try to show what I can do and trying to help us get wins. To this point where I'm a five-time NBA All-Star.

“So, it is a blessing. I can never take it for granted. You just have to come out every single year and try to prove that you belong to be on this stage, and that's what I try to do."

Golden State’s Stephen Curry earned the 2022 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award with a 50-point effort that included 16 3-pointers for Team LeBron.

Philadelphia’s James Harden, who did not play due to left hamstring rehabilitation, was honored throughout the night as a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. The team is composed of the greatest players in NBA history.

“I just want to be on the court,” Embiid said. “With the All-Star break coming up, I didn't want to stop. Feel good. My body feels great. We're playing well as a team. I just want to keep building every single day, so by the time we get to the playoffs, we are ready.”

The 76ers return from the break on Friday, Feb. 25 at Minnesota.

