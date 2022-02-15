James Harden, Paul Millsap Introduced at Press Conference

The Philadelphia 76ers introduced James Harden and Paul Millsap as the newest members of the team on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Learn more about 2018 NBA MVP James Harden, four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap, and the trade that brought them both to South Philadelphia.

Here's some of what was said...

76ERS MANAGING PARTNER JOSH HARRIS:

"Players like James don't come along every day, so the fact that he's here is a testament to everything that's been built."

76ERS PRESIDENT OF BASKETBALL OPERATIONS DARYL MOREY:

"We are well positioned to go on a run, and a run that excites the city of Philadelphia...

"Having an MVP [Harden], and then a guy who's probably on pace to be the MVP if he keeps it up [Joel Embiid], is pretty exciting."

76ERS HEAD COACH DOC RIVERS:

"One of the reasons I wanted to come here was we would make a commitment to win, and being the winner. We talked about it. We can do a lot of winning, or we can try to be the winner. Being the winner is hard, and that's what we want to become. And that's why we make trades like this."

JAMES HARDEN

On being in Philadelphia:

"I'm just happy and blessed that I'm here. As Doc [Rivers] and everybody knows, and everybody wants, [the goal] is to win and be the last team standing. I'm excited for the opportunity."

On Sixers fans:

"These fans are the best fans in the NBA. A lot of teams say that... but ride or die, these are probably the best fans in the NBA. I'm excited they're on my side."

On Doc Rivers:

"One of the best coaches to ever coach the game of basketball. Why wouldn't I want to be led by that? I've been doing it for a very long time, but he's been doing it way longer than me and he's experienced way more than me. As the player that I am, I still need to learn. I still need to be helped and taught, and be put in a position to be successful."

In teaming up with Embiid and the Sixers, on if he sees a championship being possible this year:

"Hell yeah."

PAUL MILLSAP

On the team's culture:

"Coming into practice and seeing the joy on the guys' faces, seeing how together everybody is. Seeing the energy in the building, that's what I love. That's what I love to be around."