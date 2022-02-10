James Harden | Quick Facts

An MVP, 10-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, and three-time scoring champ, James Harden, the newest 76er needs no introduction.

Nevertheless, get to know him a bit better:

Born August 26, 1989 in Los Angeles, California, Harden played his high school ball at Artesia High School in Lakewood, California.

Harden went on to join the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2007, averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game as a freshman.

Harden earned first team All-Pac-10 honors and was named to the conference all-freshman team.

Harden improved as a sophomore, averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Following his second NCAA season, Harden was named a consensus All-American.

At the 2009 NBA Draft, Harden was selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden appeared in 76 games as a rookie, averaging 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his 22.9 minutes per game.

Harden was named to the 2009-10 All-Rookie second team.

Harden stayed in Oklahoma City for three seasons, earning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011-12.

Harden joined the Houston Rockets in 2012, where he spent parts of his next nine seasons - earning All-Star selections in all nine.

In the 2016-17 season, Harden won the NBA assists title, averaging a career-high 11.2 assists per game (plus 29.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game).

In 2017-18, Harden averaged 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists en route to earning the 2017-18 MVP title.

That season, Harden also was the NBA’s leading scorer for the first time.

The following season, Harden averaged 36.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, winning the scoring title once again in 2018-19.

In 2019-20, Harden won his third consecutive scoring title, averaging 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

Harden joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. As a Net, Harden averaged 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

This season, Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists.

Harden’s 10.2 assists mark the second-best assist average in the NBA this season.

Harden was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in October 2021, as voted by a panel of current and former NBA and WNBA players, executives, and journalists.

Earlier this month, Harden was named to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, his 10th career selection.