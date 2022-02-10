James Harden | Quick Facts
An MVP, 10-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, and three-time scoring champ, James Harden, the newest 76er needs no introduction.
Nevertheless, get to know him a bit better:
-
Born August 26, 1989 in Los Angeles, California, Harden played his high school ball at Artesia High School in Lakewood, California.
-
Harden went on to join the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2007, averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game as a freshman.
-
Harden earned first team All-Pac-10 honors and was named to the conference all-freshman team.
-
Harden improved as a sophomore, averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
-
Following his second NCAA season, Harden was named a consensus All-American.
-
At the 2009 NBA Draft, Harden was selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
-
Harden appeared in 76 games as a rookie, averaging 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his 22.9 minutes per game.
-
Harden was named to the 2009-10 All-Rookie second team.
-
Harden stayed in Oklahoma City for three seasons, earning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011-12.
-
Harden joined the Houston Rockets in 2012, where he spent parts of his next nine seasons - earning All-Star selections in all nine.
-
In the 2016-17 season, Harden won the NBA assists title, averaging a career-high 11.2 assists per game (plus 29.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game).
-
In 2017-18, Harden averaged 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists en route to earning the 2017-18 MVP title.
-
That season, Harden also was the NBA’s leading scorer for the first time.
-
The following season, Harden averaged 36.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, winning the scoring title once again in 2018-19.
-
In 2019-20, Harden won his third consecutive scoring title, averaging 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.
-
Harden joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. As a Net, Harden averaged 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
-
This season, Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists.
-
Harden’s 10.2 assists mark the second-best assist average in the NBA this season.
-
Harden was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in October 2021, as voted by a panel of current and former NBA and WNBA players, executives, and journalists.
-
Earlier this month, Harden was named to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, his 10th career selection.
-
Harden’s streak of 10 consecutive All-Star selections marks the second-longest active streak in the NBA (trailing only LeBron James).