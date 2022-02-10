Paul Millsap | Quick Facts
The 76ers acquired Paul Millsap alongside James Harden in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
Millsap, who turned 37 on Thursday, is a 16-year NBA veteran and four-time All-Star.
Get to know Millsap a bit better…
Millsap, born in Louisiana and a Louisiana Tech product, is listed at 6-foot-7.
He most recently played with the Nets after signing as a free agent in Sept. 2021.
Paul’s brothers John, Elijah, and Abraham Millsap all played professional basketball. Elijah joined the Sixers for the 2014 Summer League.
Millsap played his college basketball for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs from 2003-06. In those three seasons, he averaged 18.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.
The 2011 Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame inductee made history as the only player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in rebounds in three consecutive seasons.
Since being drafted by Utah with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Millsap has appeared in 1,076 career games (745 starts) with Brooklyn, Denver, Atlanta, and the Jazz.
Millsap’s teams have qualified for the playoffs in 12 of his 15 NBA seasons.
For his NBA career, Millsap holds averages of 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game. This season, he appeared in 24 games with Brooklyn and averaged 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per contest.
His four All-Star appearances came in consecutive order with Atlanta from 2013-17.
The 2015-16 NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection is one of just 10 players in NBA history with at least 1,300 steals and 1,000 blocks.