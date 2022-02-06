Embiid Leads Sixers Over DeRozan and Bulls | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

76ers Take Season Series From Chicago Bulls
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Feb 06, 2022

Snapshot:

The 76ers (32-22) defeated the Chicago Bulls (33-20), 119-108, on the road on Sunday evening to take the season series between the two teams, now 3-0.

With the win, the Sixers extended their franchise-record winning streak against the Bulls to 10 games.

Joel Embiid posted his seventh 40-point game of the season in the victory. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 45 points.

Philadelphia registered shooting totals of 45-for-84 (.536) from the field, 12-for-24 (.500) from 3, and 17-for-21 (.810) from the free-throw line. Chicago was 39-for-81 (.481) shooting, 7-for-26 (.269) from beyond the arc, and 23-for-26 (.885) from the line.

Zach LaVine (back spasms) was inactive again for the Bulls.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid’s streak of games with at least 25 points is up to 20 after his 40-point effort (14-23 fg, 2-4 3fg, 10-11 ft). Embiid finished the 20th 40-10 game of his career by adding 10 rebounds, three assists, and two blocked shots in 32 minutes.

Tobias Harris

  • In 39 minutes of action, Harris posted 23 points (10-15 fg, 3-5 ft), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. He scored 16 points in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter (5-6 fg, 1-1 ft).

Tyrese Maxey

  • Maxey scored 11 of his 16 points (6-9 fg, 3-4 3fg, 1-1 ft) in the first half. The 2022 Rising Stars Selection added four rebounds, a team-high six assists, and a game-high three steals in 37 minutes.

Seth Curry

  • Curry added 12 points (5-15 fg, 2-5 3fg), three rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 39 minutes.

Up Next:

The 76ers return to South Philadelphia for a four-game homestand that begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns.

