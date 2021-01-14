Top Stories
Full list of NBA game postponements
The NBA's COVID-19 protocols have resulted in multiple games being postponed.
In accordance with the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols for the 2020-21 season, the following games have been postponed:
Jan. 19: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves postponed
Jan. 18: Cavaliers vs. Wizards postponed
Jan. 17: Cavaliers vs. Wizards postponed
Jan. 16: Pacers vs. Suns postponed
Jan. 15: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves postponed
Jan. 15: Wizards vs. Pistons postponed
Jan. 15: Warriors vs. Suns postponed
Jan. 13: Hawks vs. Suns postponed
Jan. 13: Jazz vs. Wizards postponed
Jan. 13: Magic vs. Celtics postponed
Jan. 12: Celtics vs. Bulls postponed
Jan. 11: Pelicans-Mavericks postponed
Jan. 10: Heat vs. Celtics postponed