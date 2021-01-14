Top Stories

Full list of NBA game postponements

The NBA's COVID-19 protocols have resulted in multiple games being postponed.

From NBA.com Staff

In accordance with the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols for the 2020-21 season, the following games have been postponed:

Jan. 19: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves postponed

Jan. 18: Cavaliers vs. Wizards postponed

Jan. 17: Cavaliers vs. Wizards postponed

Jan. 16: Pacers vs. Suns postponed

Jan. 15: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves postponed

Jan. 15: Wizards vs. Pistons postponed

Jan. 15: Warriors vs. Suns postponed

Jan. 13: Hawks vs. Suns postponed

Jan. 13: Jazz vs. Wizards postponed

Jan. 13: Magic vs. Celtics postponed

Jan. 12: Celtics vs. Bulls postponed

Jan. 11: Pelicans-Mavericks postponed

Jan. 10: Heat vs. Celtics postponed

Dec. 23: Thunder vs. Rockets postponed

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.