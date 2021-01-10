Top Stories

Heat-Celtics game postponed due to Health and Safety Protocols

Due to Miami not having enough players available, the game has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. 

Official release

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Sunday between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing with the Heat, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Celtics.

