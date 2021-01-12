Top Stories
Magic-Celtics game postponed due to Health and Safety Protocols
The Celtics do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Wednesday's game.
Official release
NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tomorrow between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics at TD Garden has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Because of testing and contact tracing within the Celtics, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tomorrow’s game against Orlando.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 12, 2021