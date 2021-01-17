Top Stories
76ers vs. Thunder postponed in accordance with league's Health and Safety Protocols
Official release
NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Sixers, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Thunder.