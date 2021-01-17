Top Stories

76ers vs. Thunder postponed in accordance with league's Health and Safety Protocols

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Sixers, the team does not have the league-required eight available players.

Official release

The 76ers do not have enough available players to meet the threshold of eight.

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Sixers, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Thunder.

