Top Stories
Pacers-Suns game postponed for Health and Safety Protocols
Phoenix does not have the minimum eight players because of ongoing contact tracing on the team.
Official release
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Sat., Jan. 16 between the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Suns, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Saturday’s game against the Pacers.