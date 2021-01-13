Top Stories

Wizards-Pistons, Warriors-Suns games postponed due to Health and Safety Protocols

Washington and Phoenix do not have the minimum eight players because of ongoing contact tracing.

Official release

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15 between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena and between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena have been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards and Suns, the teams will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Friday night’s games.

