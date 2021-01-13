Top Stories
Jazz-Wizards game postponed for Health and Safety Protocols
Washington does not have the minimum eight players because of ongoing contact tracing on the team.
Official release
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tomorrow between the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Because of ongoing contact tracing with the Wizards, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tomorrow’s game against the Jazz.