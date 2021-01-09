Top Stories

3 Mavericks players out due to Health and Safety Protocols

Dallas will be without three of its top-five scorers when it hosts the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

From NBA.com Staff

The Mavericks will be down two starters and a key bench player in their Saturday game against Orlando. Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson are all listed as out for the contest due to the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The trio accounts for Dallas’ third, fourth, and fifth-leading scorers. Kristaps Porzingis (right knee) also remains out, but is nearing a return to making his season debut.

The Mavericks were one of seven Western Conference teams with a 4-4 record entering Friday night’s games.

