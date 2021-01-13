Top Stories

Hawks-Suns game postponed for Health and Safety Protocols

Phoenix does not have the minimum eight players because of ongoing contact tracing on the team.

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Suns, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Hawks.

