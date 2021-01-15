Top Stories
Grizzlies-Timberwolves game postponed for Health and Safety Protocols
Contact tracing has reduced Minnesota's roster below the minimum eight available players.
Official release
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Timberwolves, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.